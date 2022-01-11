.

Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell, and The Acacia Strain Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 11-01-2022

Fit For An Autopsy Tour posterTour poster

Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell, and The Acacia Strain have announced that will be teaming up next spring to launch a coheadlining tour of the United States.

They have also recruited Primitive Man as their special guest for the trek that will be kicking off in Brooklyn on March 8th at the Monarch and will wrap up on April 1st in Worcester, MA at The Palladium.

Tickets for tour will be going on sale this Friday, November 4th at 10am local time. See the dates below:

3/8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch
3/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Art
3/10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
3/11 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
3/12 - Chicago, IL - Metro
3/14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic
3/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
3/17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
3/18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
3/19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
3/20 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
3/21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
3/22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
3/24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
3/25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
3/26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
3/28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
3/29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
3/30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's
3/31 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
4/1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

