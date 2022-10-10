Fleetwood Mac Auction Taking Place Next Month

(Homage) Julien's Auctions have announced "Fleetwood Mac: Property From The Lives And Careers Of Christine McVie, John McVie And Mick Fleetwood," will be taking place live in a two-day auction event from Saturday, December 3rd - Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills and online.

Highlights Include: Mick Fleetwood's Rumours Album Cover Attire Hanging Balls, Stage-Played Talking Drum, 40-Inch Zildjian Traditional Gong, Bill Clinton Signed Drumhead and Farewell Concert Setlist, 1998 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Award, Bare Trees RIAA "Gold" Record Award and Harry Styles Pleasing "Shroom Bloom" Campaign Ensemble

Christine McVie's Rumours Photo-Matched Album Cover-Worn Dress, Yamaha C3 "Songbird" Baby Grand Piano, Chopped and Customized Touring Hammond B-3 Organ and Yamaha E3 Series Disklavier Electric Piano

John McVie's Rumours Custom Alembic "Continuously Fretted" Stainless Steel Fingerboard Electric Bass Guitar, Peter Green Gifted 1962 Fender VI Six-String Electric Bass Guitar and Royal Albert Hall Stage-Played 1960 Fender Precision Electric Bass Guitar

A Portion of Proceeds to Benefit MusiCares, the Leading Music Charity

Public Exhibition at Julien's Auctions November 28th - Friday, December 2nd, 2022

