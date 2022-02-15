Fleetwood Mac Classic Used In Humorous Super Bowl Commercial

Video still from the commercial

(hennemusic) The 1987 Fleetwood Mac hit, "Little Lies", highlighted the soundtrack to a Super Bowl LVI commercial for Amazon's Alexa service.

The "Tango In The Night" single - a Top 5 hit in more than a dozen countries - was featured in the ad, which starred actor Scarlet Johansson and her husband, Saturday Night Live Weekend Update host Colin Jost.

Titled "Mind Reader", the commercial sees Alexa frequently adding commentary to the pair's conversation around the house; it includes the two watching Johansson on screen with Jost asking her about filming love scenes, to which she replies, "It's the worst", before Alexa begins playing "little Lies" in response.

"Is Alexa reading minds a good idea?," asks Amazon alongside the ad. "No. No it is not."

Fleetwood Mac were last seen performing on an extensive world tour in 2018/2019 that saw them joined by new live additions Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's band and Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz fame following the 2018 dismissal of longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. Watch the ad here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

