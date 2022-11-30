.

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79

Keavin Wiggins | November 30, 2022

Legendary Fleetwood Mac vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, the band confirmed via a statement on social media on Wednesday (November 30th).

McVie's Facebook page shared, "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.

"She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

The group broke the very sad news to fans with the following statement, "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we
have. She will be so very missed.

