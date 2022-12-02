Fleetwood Mac Stars Pay Tribute To Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie's bandmates, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood each took to social media to share their tributes after the Christine passed away on Wednesday (November 30th) at the age of 79.

Stevie Nicks shared, "This is a day where my dear sweet Christine McVie has taken to flight... and let us earthbound folks to listen with baited breath to the sounds of that 'song bird'... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us," Fleetwood wrote. "Part of my heart has flown away today... I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound... they fly to me."

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," Nicks shared in her post, which was a photo of a handwritten letter. "I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London - but we were told to wait.

"So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim). It's all I can do now..."

Lindsey Buckingham wrote, "Christine McVie's sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister

"For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.

Mick Fleetwood shared, "This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that "song bird"...I & reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.

"Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie Memories abound.. they fly to me. Mick Fleetwood."

