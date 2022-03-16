Flogging Molly and The Interrupters Team For Summer Tour

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters have announced that are teaming up this summer for a U.S. coheadlining tour that will feature support from Tiger Army and The Skints.
The trek is scheduled to get underway on June 7th in Indianapolis at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park and will finish up on September 21st in Paso Robles, Ca at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre, with tickets going on sale this Friday, March 18th at 10 AM local time.
FM's Dave King had this to say, "We're excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters. We're really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let's have some fun in the sun!"
While The Interrupters added, "We are stoked to announce our Summer Tour with the legendary Flogging Molly, Tiger Army and The Skints! We can't wait to sing together, dance together and celebrate live music with everyone! See you all very soon!"
June 7 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
June 12 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 14 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park
June 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
June 17 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 18 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook
June 19 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
June 21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
June 22 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
June 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann
June 25 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
June 28 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
June 30 - New York, NY - Pier 17
July 1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
July 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
September 9 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom Outdoors
September 10 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater
September 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors - The Lot
September 13 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 16 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
September 17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
September 21 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Flogging Molly Announce Spring Tour Including St Patrick's Day Show
Flogging Molly Announce Livestream And Anniversary Box Set
Flogging Molly Announce 2020 St. Patrick's Day Festival
Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour
Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more
Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more
Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago