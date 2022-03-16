Flogging Molly and The Interrupters Team For Summer Tour

Tour poster

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters have announced that are teaming up this summer for a U.S. coheadlining tour that will feature support from Tiger Army and The Skints.

The trek is scheduled to get underway on June 7th in Indianapolis at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park and will finish up on September 21st in Paso Robles, Ca at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre, with tickets going on sale this Friday, March 18th at 10 AM local time.

FM's Dave King had this to say, "We're excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters. We're really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let's have some fun in the sun!"

While The Interrupters added, "We are stoked to announce our Summer Tour with the legendary Flogging Molly, Tiger Army and The Skints! We can't wait to sing together, dance together and celebrate live music with everyone! See you all very soon!"

June 7 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 14 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park

June 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

June 17 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 18 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook

June 19 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

June 21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

June 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

June 25 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

June 28 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

June 30 - New York, NY - Pier 17

July 1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

July 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

September 9 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom Outdoors

September 10 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

September 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors - The Lot

September 13 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 16 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

September 21 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Related Stories

Flogging Molly Announce Spring Tour Including St Patrick's Day Show

Flogging Molly Announce Livestream And Anniversary Box Set

Flogging Molly Announce 2020 St. Patrick's Day Festival

Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour

News > Flogging Molly