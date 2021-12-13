Flogging Molly Announce Spring Tour Including St Patrick's Day Show

Flogging Molly have announced that they will be returning to the road next spring for a U.S. tour that will include their annual St. Patrick's Day (March 17) performance in Los Angeles.

The tour will feature support from Russkaja and Vandoliers and is set to kick off on March 8th in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine and will wrap up on March 26th in Ventura, CA at the Ventura Music Hall.

Frontman Dave King had this to say, "Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick's Day is a happy thing indeed. We can't wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began."

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 17th, at 10 am local time with pre-sale launching on tomorrow, December 14th at 10 am local time. See the dates below:

March 8 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

March 9 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

March 11 Kansas City, MO The Truman

March 12 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

March 13 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

March 18 Funner, CA Harrah's Resort SoCal - The Events Center

March 19 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center

March 20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

March 22 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

March 23 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

March 25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

March 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

