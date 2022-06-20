.

Florence + The Machine Covers John Lennon Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 06-20-2022

Florence The Machine Album art
Album art

Florence + The Machine joined SiriusXM's Spectrum Sessions for a special acoustic performance of her new album "Dance Fever" and a reimagined cover John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."

The full session aired on SiriusXM's The Spectrum (ch.28) and is available on the SXM App. SiriusXM have shared a video of the performance of the John Lennon classic.

"Dance Fever" was released last month and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, #2 on Top Album Sales and #7 on the Billboard 200. Check out the cover of "Jealous Guy" below:

Florence + the Machine Premiere 'Heaven is Here' Video

