Florence + The Machine Covers John Lennon Classic

Florence + The Machine joined SiriusXM's Spectrum Sessions for a special acoustic performance of her new album "Dance Fever" and a reimagined cover John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
The full session aired on SiriusXM's The Spectrum (ch.28) and is available on the SXM App. SiriusXM have shared a video of the performance of the John Lennon classic.
"Dance Fever" was released last month and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, #2 on Top Album Sales and #7 on the Billboard 200. Check out the cover of "Jealous Guy" below:
