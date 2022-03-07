Florence + the Machine Premiere 'Heaven is Here' Video

Florence + the Machine have released a music video for their brand new single "Heaven is Here." The song is the follow-up to "King", which was released last month.
The music video was directed by Autumn de Wilde and choreographed by Ryan Heffington. Florence Welch had this to say, "'Heaven is Here' was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio.
"I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it.
"So it's one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind." Watch the video below:
