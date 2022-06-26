Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song '35's'

Tyler Hubbard has released an "unofficial" music video for his brand new single "35's". The song is the follow up to the Florida Georgia Line's star hit debut single "5 Foot 9".

Hubbard had the following to say about the new song, which he wrote with Jordan Schmidt and Michael Tyler, "Sonically this song really gets me going and makes me wanna drive 100 miles an hour, but lyrically, it's about living a life at a slower pace.

"Sometimes it's hard to break away from everything I'm trying to accomplish and really slow down and appreciate the moments that are right in front of me, and this song is a good reminder." Watch the unofficial video below:

