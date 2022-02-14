Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour

The Foo Fighters have announced that they have expanded their upcoming North American tour plans with the addition of 10 more shows that expand the trek into early fall.

The new dates begin on September 18th in Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and wrap up on October 7th in Bend, OR at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

These dates have been added to an already busy spring and summer tour schedule that launch with appearances at the Beale Street Music Festival and New Orleans Jazz Festival. See all of the dates below:

2/26/22 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival

4/29-5/1/22 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

5/1/22 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/14/22 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

5/16/22 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

5/18/22 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

5/20/22 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park (SOLD OUT)

5/22/22 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

5/24/22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

5/27/22 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

7/17/22 - New York, NY - Citi Field

7/19/22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/22/22 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

7/24/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

7/27/22 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/29/22 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival

8/01/22 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (SOLD OUT)

8/03/22 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

8/06/22 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

8/08/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

8/10/22 - Big Sky, MT - Big Sky Events Arena (SOLD OUT)

8/13/22 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

8/18/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

8/20/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9/18/22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

9/21/22 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Arena

9/23/22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

9/25/22 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

9/27/22 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

9/29/22 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

10/1/22 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

10/3/22 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

10/5/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10/7/22 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

