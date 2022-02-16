Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane

Film poster

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are streaming a thrash metal song entitled"March Of The Insane", which comes from their forthcoming horror-comedy film, "Studio 666."

Directed by BJ McDonnell ("Hatchet III"), the project sees the Foos move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album; once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself dealing with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

According to the rocker, legend has it that the track was recorded by the band Dream Widow in the same mansion. "The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer's block, I'm totally uninspired, I can't come up with anything," shared Grohl during a February 15 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "And I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there's this song that, if recorded and completed, the f***ing demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.

"And we come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house. But this song, 'March of the Insane,' this is their lost record. This is the record they were making before their singer murdered [them]."

Set to debut in US theaters on February 25, "Studio 666" includes appearances from Jeff Garlin, Will Forte and Whitney Cummings. Stream the lyric video for the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour

Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl

Foo Fighters, Metallica and The Strokes Lead Music Festival Lineup

Foo Fighters Stream Studio 666 Film Trailer

News > Foo Fighters