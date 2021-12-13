.

Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza Chile Lineup

Michael Angulia | 12-13-2021

Event poster

Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, The Strokes have been tapped to headline the 10th anniversary installment of Lollapalooza Chile that will be taking place next March.

The festival will also feature performances from Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky, Martin Garrix, Jane's Addiction, Alesso, Machine Gun Kelly, Alan Walker, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Idles and many more.

Lollapalooza Chile will take place on March 18th, 19th, and 20th, 2022, at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. See the full lineup here.

