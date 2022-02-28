The Foo Fighters' horror comedy "Studio 666" has been labeled a flop by Billboard after the film came in at No. 8 at the U.S. box office for its opening weekend.
"Studio 666" grossed an estimated $1.6 million after it opened at 2,306 theaters, with "Uncharted" claiming the top spot this week during its second week in theaters with a gross of $23.3 million, according to the report.
According to the synposis, in the BJ McDonnell directed the film, the "Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.
"Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band." Watch the trailer below:
Dave Grohl Appears On The Late Late Show with James Corden
Foo Fighters Detail Studio 666 On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Dave Grohl Plans To Release Metal Album This Month
Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane
Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more
Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago