Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop

Film poster

The Foo Fighters' horror comedy "Studio 666" has been labeled a flop by Billboard after the film came in at No. 8 at the U.S. box office for its opening weekend.

"Studio 666" grossed an estimated $1.6 million after it opened at 2,306 theaters, with "Uncharted" claiming the top spot this week during its second week in theaters with a gross of $23.3 million, according to the report.

According to the synposis, in the BJ McDonnell directed the film, the "Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.

"Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band." Watch the trailer below:

Related Stories

Dave Grohl Appears On The Late Late Show with James Corden

Foo Fighters Detail Studio 666 On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Dave Grohl Plans To Release Metal Album This Month

Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane

News > Foo Fighters