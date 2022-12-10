Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop (2022 In Review)

Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: The Foo Fighters' horror comedy "Studio 666" has been labeled a flop by Billboard after the film came in at No. 8 at the U.S. box office for its opening weekend.
"Studio 666" grossed an estimated $1.6 million after it opened at 2,306 theaters, with "Uncharted" claiming the top spot this week during its second week in theaters with a gross of $23.3 million, according to the report.
According to the synopsis, in the BJ McDonnell directed the film, the "Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.
"Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band." Watch the trailer below:
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection Charity Auction Announced
Metallica And Black Sabbath Members Perform At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Stewart Copeland Talks About The Taylor Hawkins Concert
Watch Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions
Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him (2022 In Review)
Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic (2022 In Review)
Eagles Member Missed Tour Due To Illness (2022 In Review)
Procol Harum Singer Gary Brooker Dead At 76 (2022 In Review)
Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop (2022 In Review)
Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared (2022 In Review)
Allman Brothers In The Studio For 'Eat A Peach' 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)