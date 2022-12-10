Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop (2022 In Review)

Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: The Foo Fighters' horror comedy "Studio 666" has been labeled a flop by Billboard after the film came in at No. 8 at the U.S. box office for its opening weekend.

"Studio 666" grossed an estimated $1.6 million after it opened at 2,306 theaters, with "Uncharted" claiming the top spot this week during its second week in theaters with a gross of $23.3 million, according to the report.

According to the synopsis, in the BJ McDonnell directed the film, the "Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.

"Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band." Watch the trailer below:

