Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band

The Foo Fighters marked New Year's Eve by sharing a message with fans about the band's future plans in the wake of the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

They wrote on social media, "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.

"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again - and we will soon - he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

