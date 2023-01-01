The Foo Fighters marked New Year's Eve by sharing a message with fans about the band's future plans in the wake of the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.
They wrote on social media, "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.
"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.
"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward.
"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again - and we will soon - he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."
Foo Fighters Performed 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son (2022 In Review)
Dave Grohl Plays Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish
Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicated OBE To Taylor Hawkins (2022 In Review)
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50 (2022 In Review)
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band
Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify
Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani (2022 In Review)
blink-182 Reunite For New Music and World Tour (2022 In Review)
Guns N' Roses Have New Stuff Coming Says Slash (2022 In Review)
Greta Van Fleet Frontman Ruptured Eardrum (2022 In Review)
Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For Street Survivors' 45th Anniversary (2022 In Review)
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce The World Tour (2022 In Review)