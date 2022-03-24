Foo Fighters To Rock This Year's Grammy Awards

The Foo Fighters took to social media to announced that they have added as a performer at this year's Grammy Awards that will be taking place on April 4th.
The event will be broadcast live on CBS and their streaming platform Paramount+ beginning at 8PM ET/5PM PT live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The band will not only be performing, but they have also been nominated for three Grammys this year including "Best Rock Performance" ("Making A Fire"), "Best Rock Song" ("Waiting On A War"), and "Best Rock Album" ("Medicine At Midnight").
