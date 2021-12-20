Foo Fighters Went Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release 2021 In Review

The Foo Fighters enjoyed a top 21 story from June 2021 when they revealed that they were are to boogie on Record Story Day by releasing a limited edition vinyl album under the banner of their alter ego, the Dee Gees.
Entitled "Hail Satin", the record was made available on July 17th and featured the band taking on some of the most iconic disco hits that were recorded at their 606 Studios.
Side A featured Grohl, Hawkins, Mendel, Smear, Shiflett and Jaffee lighting up the floor at Foo Fighters' 606 studios with faithful renditions of five stone cold Brothers Gibb classics - Bee Gees bangers "You Should Be Dancing," Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than A Woman" + Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing"
Side B literally rocks the party with live at 606 renditions of roughly half of Foo Fighters latest album "Medicine At Midnight." See the tracklisting below:
Side A - The Dee Gees:
You Should Be Dancing
Night Fever
Tragedy
Shadow Dancing
More Than a Woman
Side B - Live at 606:
Making A Fire
Shame Shame
Waiting on a War
No Son of Mine
Cloudspotter
