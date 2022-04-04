Foo Fighters Win Three Grammy Awards For Medicine At Midnight

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters won three Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday night (April 3rd) for their work on the 2021 album, "Medicine At Midnight."
The band's tenth studio record took home Best Rock Album of the year, while the single, "Making A Fire", was named Best Rock Performance, and the track "Waiting On A War" picked up Best Rock Song - a songwriters category that saw all six members of the group honored for their work.
The Foo Fighters won in all three Rock categories at the 64th annual event, which was hosted by Trevor Noah and held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Originally scheduled to perform at the event, the California-based band shut down all live plans following the March 25 passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins while they were on tour in Bogota, Colombia.
Hawkins received a couple of tributes during the CBS live broadcast: he was mentioned off the top of the In Memoriam segment spotlighting music industry figures who have died in the past year, and, singer Billie Eilish wore a shirt with his image during her performance on stage. See the official Grammy Tweet here.
