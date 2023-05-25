Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'

Video still

The Foo Fighters have released their brand new single "Show Me How," which features guest vocals from frontman Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

The song is the third track that has been shared from the band's forthcoming album, "But Here We Are," which is set to be released on June 2nd via Roswell Records/RCA Records.

To promote the single, which the band describes as "a serene dream pop number that stands in sharp contrast to its predecessors 'Rescued' and 'Under You,' they have shared a visualizer video that was directed by Tim Kellner. Watch it below:

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer

Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event

Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup

More Foo Fighters News