The Foo Fighters have released their brand new single "Show Me How," which features guest vocals from frontman Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.
The song is the third track that has been shared from the band's forthcoming album, "But Here We Are," which is set to be released on June 2nd via Roswell Records/RCA Records.
To promote the single, which the band describes as "a serene dream pop number that stands in sharp contrast to its predecessors 'Rescued' and 'Under You,' they have shared a visualizer video that was directed by Tim Kellner. Watch it below:
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event
Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup
Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83- Journey: A Voice Lost…and Found TV Special Premiere Announced- more
Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'- Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records- Darius Rucker- more
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'
blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video
Depeche Mode Share 'Wagging Tongue' Video
X Ambassadors Ink Deal and Share New Song 'Happy People'
Prince: The Final Secret TV Premiere Announced
Rancid Premiere 'Devil In Disguise' Video
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Announce Intimate Concert At Legendary 100 Club
Volume To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Requesting Permission To Land