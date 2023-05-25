.

Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-25-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Foo Fighters Video still
Video still

The Foo Fighters have released their brand new single "Show Me How," which features guest vocals from frontman Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

The song is the third track that has been shared from the band's forthcoming album, "But Here We Are," which is set to be released on June 2nd via Roswell Records/RCA Records.

To promote the single, which the band describes as "a serene dream pop number that stands in sharp contrast to its predecessors 'Rescued' and 'Under You,' they have shared a visualizer video that was directed by Tim Kellner. Watch it below:

Related Stories
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'

Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer

Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event

Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup

More Foo Fighters News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more

Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83- Journey: A Voice Lost…and Found TV Special Premiere Announced- more

Day In Country

Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'- Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records- Darius Rucker- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando

Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest

Graham Nash - Now

Latest News

Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'

blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video

Depeche Mode Share 'Wagging Tongue' Video

X Ambassadors Ink Deal and Share New Song 'Happy People'

Prince: The Final Secret TV Premiere Announced

Rancid Premiere 'Devil In Disguise' Video

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Announce Intimate Concert At Legendary 100 Club

Volume To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Requesting Permission To Land