Foo Fighters Share Debut Performance Of 'Rescued'

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters are sharing video of the debut performance of their "But Here We Are" lead single, "Rescued." The footage comes from the band's May 21 livestream event, "Preparing Music For Concerts", which mixed three songs from the new album (including "Under You" and "Nothing At All") alongside classic tracks, and the reveal of new drummer Josh Freese.

The hour-long livestream marked the first 2023 appearance of the band as they returned to action following the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year while on tour in South America.

Originally a member of the California punk band The Vandals, Freese's history includes stints with Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Devo and Sting, among others, and work as a session drummer on hundreds of records in a variety of genres.

Freese was one of several drummers to perform with the Foo Fighters at both of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in London and Los Angeles last fall.

"But Here We Are" was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters. "A most heartfelt and profound 'thank you' to Greg Kurstin, Julian Burg, Darrell Thorp, Spike Stent, John Lousteau, Oliver Roman, and Alastair Christie for helping the band walk back into the studio again, lock the door behind us, and make the most important album of our lives," says the band. "We certainly couldn't have done it without you. Our love and gratitude goes beyond words. The memories and songs will last forever."

Watch video of the debut performance of "Rescued" here.

Related Stories

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode

Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour Down Under

Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer

Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film

More Foo Fighters News