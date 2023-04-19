Foo Fighters Share 'Rescued' To Announce New Album

(Nasty Little Man) The Foo Fighters have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Rescued" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new studio album in June.
Following a year of staggering losses, personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances, Foo Fighters return with But Here We Are, out June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.
A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single "Rescued," the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.
Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band's new life. Sonically channeling the naivete of Foo Fighters' 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.
But Here We Are is available for preorder now, with all preorders including "Rescued" as an instant grat. The album's track list is as follows:
Rescued
Under You
Hearing Voices
But Here We Are
The Glass
Nothing At All
Show Me How
Beyond Me
The Teacher
Rest
