Forever Came Calling Announce 10 Years of Contender Tour

Tour poster

Forever Came Calling have announced that they are celebrating the anniversary of their "Contender" album with the launch of the 10 Years of Contender U.S. headlining tour this fall.

The tour will feature support from Homesafe, Pollyanna, Handguns, Nominee, and Death Lens and is set to kick off on Sptember 8th in Odessa, TX and will wrap up on October 1st in Anaheim, CA.

Frontman Joe Candelaria had this to say, "This album release means the world to this band and to all of our careers. This album kickstarted FCC being a full-time touring band, it helped a group of friends from 29 Palms see parts of the world that felt impossible to reach.

"This album, and the community you all built around it, validated some desert kids' dreams. We want to celebrate that with as many of you as possible. Thank you so much for the last ten years; it's been a ride." See the dates below:

9/8 Odessa, TX

9/9 Austin, TX

912 Nashville, TH

9/H Charlotte, NC

9/15 Richmond, VA

9/I6 Philadelphia, PA

9/I7 Amityville, NY

9/18 Brooklyn. NY

9/19 Cambridge, MA

9/21 Pittsburgh, PA

9/22 Cleveland, OH

9/23 Detroit, MI

9/24 Chicago, IL

9/27 Denver, CO

9/29 Phoenix, AZ

9/30 San Diego, CA

10/1 Anaheim, CA

Related Stories

News > Forever Came Calling