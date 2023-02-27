.

Forty Feet Tall Give Tears For Fear's 'Shout' An Indie Rock Makeover

Keavin Wiggins | 02-26-2023

Portland-based indie rockers Forty Feet Tall have shared their cover of the 1984 Tears For Fears hit single "Shout", which comes ahead of their "Tunnel Vision" EP that will arrive on March 24th.

"It's a classic hit that we all know and love. e thought we could take what makes this song great and make it our own by speeding it up, changing the form a bit, and adding our post-punk style, while also paying respect.

The track is an innovative interpretation, that maintains Forty Feet Tall's punky identity, seamlessly taking hold of the classic song in a refreshing light.

This new cover follows the band's two previous singles "We Can't Go Back To Normal" and "Sleepwalking." Both from the "Tunnel Vision" EP. Check out "Shout" below:

