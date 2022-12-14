Frank Turner And The Interrupters Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

(Clarion Call Media) Frank Turner announced that he will be teaming up with The Interrupters next spring for a brand new North American coheadlining tour.

The tour is set to kick off on April 25th, 2023 in Edmonton, AB at Midway Music Hall and will wrap up at The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT on May 23rd, 2023.

Support on the tour will be provided by Chuck Ragan, Laura Jane Grace, Bedouin Soundclash and Kayleigh Goldsworthy in select markets, and tickets on sale this Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

"After doing 50 states in 50 days last summer, I was wondering how you follow that, in terms of touring the USA," Turner shares. "And now I know - team up with one of the best punk bands out there. I'm really excited to share a stage with The Interrupters, it feels like a meeting of minds and music. I can't wait to hit the road."

"With the recent release of our fourth album, 'In The Wild', we are so excited to get back out on the road and celebrate live music across the U.S. and Canada with the incredibly talented Frank Turner and so many of our amazing friends," The Interrupters share. "We are honored to have Hepcat, Laura Jane Grace, Chuck Ragan, Bedouin Soundclash, The Skints, The Bandulus, and Left Alone on select dates with us. We can't wait to see you all! This is gonna be a party!!"

APRIL 2023

25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall *

26 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *

27 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma *

29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

MAY 2023

01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre *

02 - Rochester, NY - The Montage ^

03 - Toronto, ON - History *

05 - Montreal, QC - Olympia de Montréal *

06 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

07 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway @

09 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live #

10 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale *

12 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 &

13 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage &

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore %

16 - Norfolk, VA - NorVA %

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore %

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's %

20 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant %

21 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium %

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex %

* - Chuck Ragan supporting

^ - Headline show w/ Kayleigh Goldsworthy supporting

@ - Chuck Ragan, Laura Jane Grace supporting

# - Headline show w/ Laura Jane Grace, Kayleigh Goldsworthy supporting

& - Laura Jane Grace, Bedouin Soundclash supporting

% - Bedouin Soundclash supporting

Related Stories

Frank Turner To Livestream Philadelphia Concert

Frank Turner Tributes Scott Hutchinson With New Song

Frank Turner Unleashes 'Non Serviam'

Frank Turner Announces New Album and Shares Single

Frank Turner Music and Merch

News > Frank Turner