Frank Turner Tributes Scott Hutchinson With New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 01-18-2022

Frank Turner FTHC album cover art
FTHC album cover art

Frank Turner pays tribute to his late friend Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit with his brand new single called "A Wave Across The Bay".

Turner had this to say, "I still miss my friend Scott everyday. His passing left such a huge hole in so many lives. I wrote this song in his honor and memory - it was hard to write and record, but I think it does the man some small justice."

The track is the closing song on Turner's forthcoming album, "FTHC", which was produced by Rich Costley, and features appearances from Jason Isbell, Muse's Dom Howard, Nine Inch Nail's Ilan Rubin, Death Cab For Cutie's Jason McGerr and Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil.

The record is set to be released on February 11th. Stream "A Wave Across The Bay" below:

