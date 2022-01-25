Franz Ferdinand Get 'Curious' With New Video

Hits To The Head cover art

Franz Ferdinand have premiered a music video for their new track "Curious." That track is featured on the band's forthcoming greatest hits collection, "Hits To The Head", which will be released on March 11th.

Alex Kapranos had this to say about the song, "What's the meaning behind the song? A meet-cute on the first page as tension enters left on a dark stage, but as our stars collide I'm curious: will you want me when you've got me?

"I'm a future seeker. Are we the future? I'm curious. I had this idea for the lyric - kind of the reverse of one of those life-flashing-before-your-mind as you die in a film scene, where the entire course of a relationship flashes before you the instant you fall in love with someone."

He said of the video, "So, it's a dance song we said later on when thinking about a video. And 'we've always said we play dance music,' said Bob, 'so why don't we dance in the video?'

"So we gave Andy Knowles, our old pal - who was in Bob's class at Art School and played with Franz Ferdinand in 2005/6 - a shout and he was up for it. You can spot his cameo.... and, yes, that is us actually dancing." Watch the video below:

