Gary Moore The Sanctuary Years Boxset Announced

(Chipster) On June 23rd BMG proudly release Gary Moore's The Sanctuary Years boxset, a remarkable collection of his powerful and emotive studio recordings. The Sanctuary Years boxset contains 4 incredible albums from Moore's time at the prestigious label. This deluxe package features the albums; A Different Beat, Back To The Blues, Scars and Power of The Blues, whilst all contain new liner notes written by Dave Everley. Furthermore, the boxset includes a 5.1 (Edited) Mix of Back To The Blues and select interviews on Blu-ray, assorted stickers, poster and further memorabilia.

Gary Moore rocked the world of Blues and Rock with his virtuoso guitar playing and soulful voice. Best known for his evocative solo hits, Parisienne Walkways and Still Got the Blues, and his on/off membership of Thin Lizzy, Gary Moore's solo career comprises over twenty albums. Throughout the 1980s, Gary moved up the rock hierarchy, but turned his back on what he regarded as the empty flash of metal and reverted to his heart music - the blues - where ironically, he scored his biggest commercial success through his 1990s and 2000s blues albums.

As well as running his own bands, during a successful solo career, Gary mixed with the best that rock and blues could offer, playing live and on record with George Harrison, Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, Greg Lake, BB King, Albert King, Albert Collins and many others. Gary Moore is regarded as one of the most influential Irish musicians of all time. Having been honored by both Gibson and Fender with signature guitars, the Northern Irish star is still seen as one of the best guitar players of all time.

The first album in The Sanctuary Years boxset A Different Beat, was Gary Moore's 12th solo album, where he explored new areas of blues and rock. Originally released in 1999 the album includes the bonus track 'Can't Help Myself (E-Z Rollers Remix)'.

Two years later, Back To The Blues was released and found Gary reconnecting with the blues after a few years of musical experimentation and gave him a Number 6 album on the US Blues chart. Back To The Blues now includes three bonus tracks.

Originally released in 2002 Scars saw Gary really cutting loose in a fashion that mirrored those bands he had grown up listening to. "Scars was all about getting back to a kind of 60s thing," Moore said in 2003. "It had a very Hendrix-y feel about the whole thing - the Band Of Gypsys and the improvisation thing." Moore had retained Primal Scream drummer Darrin Mooney, who had impressed him so much during the Back To The Blues sessions and added bassist Cass Lewis (Skunk Anansie) to complete the power trio.

Concluding the boxset is 2004's Power Of The Blues, and no matter how far his musical wanderings took him, Gary Moore always returned to one place: the blues. Bassist and old friend Bob Daisley (Rainbow, Ozzy Osbourne) joined Gary and Darrin Mooney on this ten track album.

The Sanctuary Years CD Boxset tracklist

A Different Beat :

1. Go on Home

2. Lost in Your Love

3. Worry No More

4. Fire

5. Surrender

6. House Full of Blues

7. Bring My Baby Back

8. Can't Help Myself

9. Fatboy

10. We Want Love

11. Can't Help Myself (E-Z Rollers Remix)

12. Surrender (Edit) *Hidden track

Back To The Blues (*Bonus Material):

1. Enough Of The Blues

2. You Upset Me Baby

3. Cold Black Night

4. Stormy Monday

5. Ain't Got You

6. Picture Of The Moon

7. Looking Back

8. The Prophet

9. How Many Lies

10. Drowning In Tears

11. Picture Of The Moon (Single Edit) *

12. Cold Black Night (Live At VH1) *

13. Stormy Monday (Live At VH1) *

Scars:

1. When The Sun Goes Down

2. Rectify

3. Wasn't Born In Chicago

4. Stand Up

5. Just Can't Let You Go

6. My Baby (She's So Good To Me)

7. World Of Confusion

8. Ball And Chain

9. World Keep Turnin' Round

10. Who Knows (What Tomorrow May Bring)?

Power Of The Blues:

1. Power Of The Blues

2. There's A Hole

3. Tell Me Woman

4. I Can't Quit You Baby

5. That's Why I Play The Blues

6. Evil

7. Getaway Blues

8. Memory Pain

9. Can't Find My Baby

10. Torn Inside

Blu Ray components

Back To The Blues 5.1 Mix (Edited Version) + select interviews

