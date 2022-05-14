.

Geezer Go Retro With 'Logan's Run' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-14-2022

Stoner rockers Geezer have released a music video for their new single "Logan's Run". The song comes ahead of the band's new album, "Stoned Blues Machine", which will arrive on May 20th.

They had this to say about the new track, : "Logan's Run is a dystopian future movie from the '70s that had the perfect combination of campiness, women without bras and bad special effects that made it a must-see whenever it came on Saturday afternoon TV when we were kids.

"We threw some Sabbath swing on top and combined it with a special blend of stoney riffs and dank grooves to help bring us back to those glory days of bad TV and badass music. Drink from the Goblet of Rock and run away with us!" Watch the video below:

