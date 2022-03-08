Generation Kill Share Video For John Joseph Collaboration

Generation Kill have released a music video for their latest single "Dogs of War" which features a guest appearance from John Joseph of Cromags and Bloodclot fame.

The song comes from Generation Kill's new album, "MKUltra". Rob Dukes had this to say abou the single, "'Dogs of War' was so much fun to write and create with the boys.

"I said I wanna song that John Joseph will sing on, so that's what Jay Velez and the boys delivered. Then I wrote the lyrics, recorded it and then called John to ask if he will sing on the song.

"I sent him the track and then 10 minutes later, he called to say that he loved it, so we got him in the studio and he killed it! John has such a distinct voice and style that it just killed on this track. It's such an honor to have one of the entire band's hero on our album."

Joseph added, "Generation Kill's new record MKultra is f***ing brutal on so many levels - hard riffs and lyrics that mean something. The pit is going to get extremely violent over this one." Watch the video below:

