.

Gengis Khan Deliver 'Possessed By The Moon' Video

Michael Angulia | 05-10-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Gengis Khan Album art
Album art

Italian rockers Gengis Khan have premiered a music video for their new single "Possessed By The Moon," which is the title track to their forthcoming album.

The new record, the band's third full length studio effort, will be hitting stores on May 27th and was born in the band's home studio, while the keyboards, drums and solo guitars were recorded by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Elvenking, Labyrinth, Ancient Bards, and many more) at Domination Studio in San Marino.

The band had this to say about the title track, "'Possessed by the moon' is more technical than the other songs. Its refrain sounds like a hymn! It's a story of love and death, and not a classic metal song!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Gengis Khan Deliver 'Possessed By The Moon' Video

News > Gengis Khan

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup- more

Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more

Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more

Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more

advertisement
Reviews

The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Latest News

Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup

James Hetfield Celebrates Call of Duty Endowment Reaching New Milestone

Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency

Eric Clapton Previews 1994 Concert Film Nothing But The Blues

Metallica Share Seek & Destroy Video From Buenos Aires

Osaka Popstar Get Animated For 'Lost & Found'

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Summer Tour With Don Broco and More