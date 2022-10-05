Gengis Khan Deliver 'Possessed By The Moon' Video

Italian rockers Gengis Khan have premiered a music video for their new single "Possessed By The Moon," which is the title track to their forthcoming album.
The new record, the band's third full length studio effort, will be hitting stores on May 27th and was born in the band's home studio, while the keyboards, drums and solo guitars were recorded by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Elvenking, Labyrinth, Ancient Bards, and many more) at Domination Studio in San Marino.
The band had this to say about the title track, "'Possessed by the moon' is more technical than the other songs. Its refrain sounds like a hymn! It's a story of love and death, and not a classic metal song!" Watch the video below:
Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup- more
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup
James Hetfield Celebrates Call of Duty Endowment Reaching New Milestone
Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency
Eric Clapton Previews 1994 Concert Film Nothing But The Blues
Metallica Share Seek & Destroy Video From Buenos Aires
Osaka Popstar Get Animated For 'Lost & Found'
Sleeping With Sirens Announce Summer Tour With Don Broco and More