George Strait Leads Lineup For Buckeye Country Superfest

Event poster

George Strait has been named the headliner of the 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest which will be taking place at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus,OH on May 27, 2023.

The event will also feature performances from Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town (who will be rocking select stadiums with Strait next summer), as well as Warren Zeiders.

Tickets for the Superfest are set to go on sale to the general public this Saturday, November 19th, at 10 a.m. ET at BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com. An American Express Card pre-sale will be running from Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. ET through Friday, November 18th at 10 p.m. ET.

Strait told Billboard, "When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don't touch the ground again 'til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That's from a song I wrote called 'I'll Always Remember You.' It's a true statement."

Stapleton added, "I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There's nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around."

Related Stories

George Strait And Chris Stapleton Add New Stadium Date

George Strait And Chris Stapleton To Rock Stadiums

George Strait Tributed First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video 2021 In Review

George Strait Tributes First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video

George Strait Music and Merch

News > George Strait