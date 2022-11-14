.

George Strait Leads Lineup For Buckeye Country Superfest

Michael Angulia | 11-14-2022

George Strait Event poster
Event poster

George Strait has been named the headliner of the 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest which will be taking place at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus,OH on May 27, 2023.

The event will also feature performances from Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town (who will be rocking select stadiums with Strait next summer), as well as Warren Zeiders.

Tickets for the Superfest are set to go on sale to the general public this Saturday, November 19th, at 10 a.m. ET at BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com. An American Express Card pre-sale will be running from Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. ET through Friday, November 18th at 10 p.m. ET.

Strait told Billboard, "When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don't touch the ground again 'til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That's from a song I wrote called 'I'll Always Remember You.' It's a true statement."

Stapleton added, "I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There's nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around."

Related Stories


George Strait Leads Lineup For Buckeye Country Superfest

George Strait And Chris Stapleton Add New Stadium Date

George Strait And Chris Stapleton To Rock Stadiums

George Strait Tributed First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video 2021 In Review

George Strait Tributes First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video

George Strait Music and Merch

News > George Strait

advertisement

Day In Rock

Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400 - Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency- Black Sabbath- Pierce The Veil- more

Hawkwind Cofounder Nik Turner Has Died- Duff McKagan Recalls Flying High Over Soundgarden- Peter Gabriel Tour- Whiskey Myers- more

Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert- Guns N’ Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of Use Your Illusion Box Set- more

Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert- New Found Glory Unplug For New Album- Cheap Trick- more

advertisement

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Latest News

Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400 At Auction

George Strait Leads Lineup For Buckeye Country Superfest

Country Westerns Leave Money On The Table With New Single

Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency

Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager Coming Soon

Pierce The Veil Share 'Emergency Contact' Video To Announce Album

Royal Thunder Return With New Song and Video 'The Knife'

Windwaker Share New Video As Liam Guinane Returns As Vocalist

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.