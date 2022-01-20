.

Ghost Premiere Video and Announce New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 01-20-2022

Cover art

Ghost have released a music video for their new single "Call Me Little Sunshine" and they also announced that their new album, "Impera", is set to be released on March 11th.

The group's first album will feature the following 12 tracks, "Imperium", "Kaisarion," "Spillways," "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Hunter's Moon," "Watcher In The Sky," "Dominion," "Twenties," "Darkness At The Heart Of My Love," "Griftwood," "Bite Of Passage," and "Respite On The Spital Fields."

Fans can catch the band performing live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, January 20th at 11:35 PM EST on ABC and they will be launching their coheadlining tour with Volbeat next Tuesday, January 25th in Reno, NV at the Reno Events Center. Watch the video below:

