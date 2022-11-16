.

Ghost Earn Best Metal Performance Grammy Nomination

Bruce Henne | 11-15-2022

Ghost Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Ghost has earned a 2023 Grammy Award nomination in the Best Metal Performance category for "Call Me Little Sunshine", a single from the band's latest album, "Impera."

The Swedish rockers will compete for the honor alongside tracks by Megadeth ("We'll Be Back"), Muse ("Kill Or Be Killed"), Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi ("Degradation Rules"), and Turnstile ("Blackout").

Produced by Klas Ahlund, the album was launched with the lead single, "Hunter's Mooon", which was featured in the 2021 "Halloween Kills" movie and companion soundtrack for the latest installment of the "Halloween" film franchise.

"Impera" delivered a career high for Ghost with a debut at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200, besting a No. 3 position with 2018's "Prequelle."

Get Grammy event details and stream the video for "Call Me Little Sunshine" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV Throws Out First Pitch At White Sox Game

Billy Idol 'Running From The Ghost' With New Video

The Ghost Club 'Don't Let Go' With New Video

Singled Out: Lions and Ghosts' Girl I Luv You

