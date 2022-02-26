.

Ghost Hounds Share New Single 'Baby We're Through'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-25-2022

Ghost Hounds Single art
Blues rockers Ghost Hounds have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Baby We're Through." The song is the first single the band has revealed form their forthcoming blues EP.

The track was written and produced by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements).

Guitarist Johnny Baab had this to say about the song, "'Baby We're Through' stays right on the 'one' the whole time, which lets us all really dig into the tune. The lyrics are something we can all relate to, while still keeping it positive. It's all about the vibe." Watch the lyric video below:

