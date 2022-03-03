Ghost Premiere 'Twenties' Lyric Video

Ghost have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, entitled "Twenties". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Impera", which will hit stores on March 11th.

Their camp offered this description of the new track, "With its messianic promises of reigns of pennies and piles of moolah set to an appropriately manic musical backdrop, the unrelenting and propulsive 'Twenties' stands in stark contrast to its Pre-IMPERA predecessor, the eerily hypnotic 'Call Me Little Sunshine.'

"In fact, the apocalyptically prophetic vibe of 'Twenties' - particularly its lyrical relevance to historical events unfolding on the world stage (however incidental) - render the song utterly unique in the Ghost canon." Watch the lyric video below:

