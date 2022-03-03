Ghost Premiere 'Twenties' Lyric Video

Ghost have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, entitled "Twenties". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Impera", which will hit stores on March 11th.
Their camp offered this description of the new track, "With its messianic promises of reigns of pennies and piles of moolah set to an appropriately manic musical backdrop, the unrelenting and propulsive 'Twenties' stands in stark contrast to its Pre-IMPERA predecessor, the eerily hypnotic 'Call Me Little Sunshine.'
"In fact, the apocalyptically prophetic vibe of 'Twenties' - particularly its lyrical relevance to historical events unfolding on the world stage (however incidental) - render the song utterly unique in the Ghost canon." Watch the lyric video below:
Ghost Hounds Share New Single 'Baby We're Through'
Singled Out: Design Flaw's Ghost
Ghost Do Live Debut Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' Cover
Ghost Debut New Song 'Kaisarion' At Tour Opener
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more
Halestorm Recruit Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots For Spring Dates- Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament- Matt Sorum- more
Greta Van Fleet Add Summer And Fall Dreams in Gold Tour Leg- Tool Streaming 'Opiate2' Online- Eddie Vedder- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ