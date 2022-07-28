Ghost Share 'Spillways' Video

(hennemusic) Ghost have released a music video for their new single "Spillways", which comes from the band's latest album, "Impera", that delivered a career high for the Swedish group when it debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200, besting a No. 3 position with 2018's "Prequelle."
"We wish to inform you that it's been way too long since Ghost simply rocked your socks off in a music video," says the band. "Without further ado, we present Ghost in all their blasphemous majesty. This is 'Spillways', directed by Amir Chamdin."
"Spillways" follows "Hunter's Moon", "Call Me Little Sunshine" and "Twenties" as the fourth single from the 2022 project, which was produced by Klas Åhlund.
Ghost will launch a North American tour - with Mastodon and Spiritbox - in San Diego, CA on August 26. Watch the "Spillways" video here.
Erra Release 'Pull From the Ghost' Visualizer
Ghost Announce North American Imperatour Featuring Mastodon
Ghost Hounds Deliver You Broke Me
Erra Announce The Pull From The Ghost Tour
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more
Metallica Get Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video- Steven Adler Promises Classic Guns N' Roses Experience At Special Shows- more
Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour- Maneskin- Smith/Kotzen- Incubus- more
Stevie Nicks Announces U.S. Fall Tour- Kenny Chesney Rocks Over 50K Fans At SoFi- Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring U.S. Tour- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing New Double Album This Fall- Aerosmith Opening Their Vaults For 50 Years Live! Video Series- more
On The Record: Brian May - Another World
Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 10: Punk Rockers and Pop Stars
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live
Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video
Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions For 10th Anniversary
Stabbing Westward's Christopher Hall Battling Throat Cancer
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen
Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour
King's X 'Give it Up' With New Single
Flogging Molly Deliver New Song 'The Road Of Mine'