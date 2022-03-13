Ghost To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Ghost have announced that they will finally making their appearance as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, March 16th, to celebrate the release of their new album "Impera".

The band were originally scheduled to appear on the late night television show back on January 20th as they gearing up to hit the road with Volbeat, but canceled the appearance to preparing for the tour.

A Nameless broke the news with the following, "Children of the World, ...more specifically those of you who had just started to prep your couches up for tonights' Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

"Well, it turned out that we had a bit too much going on in Reno, getting all our s**t together for the tour, however - our good friends at Kimmel offered us to come back and play the show at a later date during our now imminent US tour.

"So - Cool your jets for today but get ready to rock with us over the coming weeks. Are you ready?" On Friday (March 11th), their camp confirmed they make their appearance on the show this coming week.

Related Stories

Ghost's Live From The Ministry Event Streaming Online

Poets of the Fall Announce New Album 'Ghostlight'

Ghost Launching New Album With NASCAR Sponsorship

Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event

News > Ghost