Goatwhore And Incantation Coheadlining Vile Ascension Tour

Tour poster

Goatwhore have announced that they are teaming up with Incantation this summer to launch their coheadlining The Vile Ascension Tour.

The U.S. trek is set to kick off on August 1st in Orlando, Fl and will wrap up on August 27th in New Orleans and will feature support from Bewitcher and Caveman Cult (through Aug 13th).

Guitarist Sammy Duet had this to say, "Attention all hellrats, rivetheads and demoniacs! I am beyond stoked to announce that Goatwhore and Incantation will be joined in an infernal pact for a full US co-headlining tour!

"Also joining us in the chaos will be black thrashers, Bewitcher and the bestial horde, Caveman Cult! You don't not want to miss this show of total unholy lunacy!"

8/01/2022 The Haven - Orlando, FL

8/02/2022 Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

8/04/2022 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

8/05/2022 Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

8/06/2022 Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

8/07/2022 Middle East - Boston, MA

8/08/2022 Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

8/09/2022 Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

8/10/2022 Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

8/12/2022 Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

8/13/2022 Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

8/16/2022 El Corazon - Seattle. WA

8/17/2022 Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

8/19/2022 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

8/22/2022 Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

8/24/2022 Trees - Dallas, TX

8/25/2022 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

8/26/2022 Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

8/27/2022 One Eyed Jacks - New Orleans, LA

Related Stories

News > Goatwhore