Godsmack Return With 'Surrender'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-28-2022

Surrender cover art

Godsmack have shared their first new song in four years, their brand new single, "Surrender," which is also the first taste of the band's forthcoming eighth studio album.

Frontman Sully Erna had this to say about the track, "'Surrender' is a very cut and dry song. It's simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other.

"At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who's right or wrong, we just want it to STOP! So we wave the white flag." Stream the song below:

