Gogol Bordello Announce Limited Edition Super Taranta Anniversary Reissue

(Night Owl) Gogol Bordello will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their album Super Taranta! with a special limited edition vinyl repress that will arrive on December 1st.
The limited edition double LP includes brand new gatefold artwork, all new tracklist sequence handpicked by frontman Eugene Hutz, two previously unreleased tracks as well as a commemorative poster.
"Psyched for this record to get loud again," vows Eugene Hutz. "Many faves that drive Gogol shows come from it, from the 'Wonderlust King' era, you feel me? Previously unreleased jams will paint a full picture of the manic levels of that time. Thanks and much respect to the SideOneDummy team and producer Victor Van Vught tracking those down! We had a blast making it."
Preorder kicks off today via SideOneDummy Records. Also, limited quantities will be available at independent record stores on December 1st.
