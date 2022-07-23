Goo Goo Dolls Share New Ballad 'You Are The Answer'

(BB Gun) Goo Goo Dolls have released "You Are The Answer," the second song off of "Chaos in Bloom", the band's brand new forthcoming album that arrives on August 12th, 2022.
You Are The Answer'' is a melodic ballad that explores the experience of devoted love during times of difficulty. The new song comes on the heels of "Yeah I Like You," Goo Goo Dolls' first single from "Chaos in Bloom" that arrived earlier this summer.
Marking the first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together.
Consisting of 10 tracks, Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that's led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time. Watch the lyric video for the new single below:
