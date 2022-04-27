Gov't Mule Expand U.S. Summer Tour

Tour poster

Gov't Mule have announced four additional dates to their upcoming U.S. summer tour that they will be launching to promote their latest album, "Heavy Load Blues".

The tour will now include the following new stops: June 4th in Birmingham, AL, June 19th in Ojai, Ca, June 21st in Tempe, Az, June 22nd in Tucson, AZ and August 19th in Indianapolis, In.

Warren Haynes had this to say, "I can't overstate how happy and excited we are to finally get back on the road and be together with our amazing fans this summer.

"It's been far too long, but I'm getting better every day and appreciate the well wishes and your patience. We're really looking forward to performing all these new songs for you.

"We're also going to dig deep into our catalog and include many songs we haven't played in a while. As always, every show will be a different experience. See you all very soon!" See the dates below:

June 3 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

June 4 - Birmingham, AL - Lakeview Hullabaloo

June 5 - Chattanooga, TN - Riverbend Festival

June 7 - Jefferson City, MO - Capitol Region MU Healthcare Amphitheatre

June 8 - Wichita, KS - Wichita Riverfest

June 10 - Vail, CO - GoPro Mountain Games at Gerald Ford Amphitheater

June 11 - Taos, NM - Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership

June 12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheatre

June 14 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's By The Bay

June 16 - Bend, OR - Century Center

June 17 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

June 18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

June 19 - Ojai, CA - Libby Bowl

June 21 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

June 22 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

June 24 - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The Top Music Festival

July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Garfield Park

August 20 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

August 21 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl

August 23 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

September 8 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit

September 18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

December 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

December 30 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

December 31 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

