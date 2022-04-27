Gov't Mule Expand U.S. Summer Tour

Gov't Mule have announced four additional dates to their upcoming U.S. summer tour that they will be launching to promote their latest album, "Heavy Load Blues".
The tour will now include the following new stops: June 4th in Birmingham, AL, June 19th in Ojai, Ca, June 21st in Tempe, Az, June 22nd in Tucson, AZ and August 19th in Indianapolis, In.
Warren Haynes had this to say, "I can't overstate how happy and excited we are to finally get back on the road and be together with our amazing fans this summer.
"It's been far too long, but I'm getting better every day and appreciate the well wishes and your patience. We're really looking forward to performing all these new songs for you.
"We're also going to dig deep into our catalog and include many songs we haven't played in a while. As always, every show will be a different experience. See you all very soon!" See the dates below:
June 3 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
June 4 - Birmingham, AL - Lakeview Hullabaloo
June 5 - Chattanooga, TN - Riverbend Festival
June 7 - Jefferson City, MO - Capitol Region MU Healthcare Amphitheatre
June 8 - Wichita, KS - Wichita Riverfest
June 10 - Vail, CO - GoPro Mountain Games at Gerald Ford Amphitheater
June 11 - Taos, NM - Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership
June 12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheatre
June 14 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's By The Bay
June 16 - Bend, OR - Century Center
June 17 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
June 18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
June 19 - Ojai, CA - Libby Bowl
June 21 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
June 22 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre
June 24 - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The Top Music Festival
July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
July 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Garfield Park
August 20 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
August 21 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl
August 23 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center
September 8 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit
September 18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
December 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
December 30 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
December 31 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
