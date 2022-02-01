Gov't Mule Launching U.S. Spring Tour

Tour poster

Gov't Mule have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a U.S. headlining tour in support of their chart-topping album, "Heavy Load Blues".

The tour is set to kick off on April 6th in Syracuse, NY at the Landmark Theatre and will wrap up on April 30th in Tuscaloosa, AL at the Druid City Music Hall, followed by an appearance at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga in June.

Warren Haynes had this to say, "We've really been looking forward to getting back out on the road and doing a 'proper' tour to play all these new songs.

"I don't know who's more excited - the fans or the band. We can't wait to get back to playing every night. Most of these venues are ones we've played before and love, but there are a few new places we're eager to visit.

"We're also thrilled to reschedule our New Year's shows and continue our 'Black and Blue' theme, which I think is different from what people may have expected. See you out there!"

Tickets to the general public will go on sale beginning Friday, February 4th at 10am local time. See the dates below:



April 6 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

April 7 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

April 8 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre (originally 12/30/21)

April 9 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre (originally 12/31/21)

April 11 - McKee Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

April 13 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center

April 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met (originally 12/29/21)

April 15 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

April 16 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

April 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

April 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

April 21 - Memphis, TN - Soundstage at Graceland

April 22 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

April 23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

April 25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Jones Assembly

April 27 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - SweetWater 420 Festival

April 29 - New Orleans, LA - TBA

April 30 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall

June 3-5 - Chattanooga, TN - Riverbend Festival

Related Stories

Dead & Company, Phish, Gov't Mule Livestreaming For Halloween

Gov't Mule Cover Tom Waits' 'Make It Rain'

Gov't Mule Announce Return Of Annual New Year's Shows

Gov't Mule Release 'Bring On The Music' Live Video

News > Gov't Mule