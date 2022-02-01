Gov't Mule Launching U.S. Spring Tour

Gov't Mule have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a U.S. headlining tour in support of their chart-topping album, "Heavy Load Blues".
The tour is set to kick off on April 6th in Syracuse, NY at the Landmark Theatre and will wrap up on April 30th in Tuscaloosa, AL at the Druid City Music Hall, followed by an appearance at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga in June.
Warren Haynes had this to say, "We've really been looking forward to getting back out on the road and doing a 'proper' tour to play all these new songs.
"I don't know who's more excited - the fans or the band. We can't wait to get back to playing every night. Most of these venues are ones we've played before and love, but there are a few new places we're eager to visit.
"We're also thrilled to reschedule our New Year's shows and continue our 'Black and Blue' theme, which I think is different from what people may have expected. See you out there!"
Tickets to the general public will go on sale beginning Friday, February 4th at 10am local time. See the dates below:
April 6 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
April 7 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
April 8 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre (originally 12/30/21)
April 9 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre (originally 12/31/21)
April 11 - McKee Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
April 13 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center
April 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met (originally 12/29/21)
April 15 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre
April 16 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
April 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
April 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
April 21 - Memphis, TN - Soundstage at Graceland
April 22 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
April 23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
April 25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Jones Assembly
April 27 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
April 28 - Atlanta, GA - SweetWater 420 Festival
April 29 - New Orleans, LA - TBA
April 30 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall
June 3-5 - Chattanooga, TN - Riverbend Festival
