.

Gov't Mule Release 'Made My Peace' Visualizer

06-06-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Gov't Mule Album art
Album art

(Division PR) As they prepare for the release of their 12th studio album, Peace...Like A River, this month, renowned GRAMMY-nominated band Gov't Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Warren Haynes, has issued one final tease with their new single "Made My Peace."

When writing the new song, Haynes - who recently performed at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday extravaganza and CMT Music Awards' Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute and is a featured player on Dolly Parton's forthcoming Rockstar album alongside Steven Tyler - drew on another rock-solid artist for inspiration: The Beatles.

Haynes sought to double-track his vocals the way John Lennon often did on Beatles and solo recordings and included a harmony slide guitar in the song's middle that was informed by George Harrison. "Made My Peace" also features a sweeping orchestral backdrop from The Kerhonkson Philharmonic.

Peace...Like A River, the follow-up to Gov't Mule's chart-topping, Grammy-nominated blues album, Heavy Load Blues, is a 12-song rock journey from the revered band that also includes guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton, and Celisse in addition to Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, the featured vocalists on the album's lead single "Dreaming Out Loud."

Related Stories
Phil Lesh & Friends, Govt Mule, Dirty Heads Lead Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup

Gov't Mule Cover Tom Waits' 'Make It Rain'

More Gov't Mule News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- QOTSA Tour- more

Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day- Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour Down Under- Linkin Park- more

Day In Country

George Strait Kicks Off Summer Of Stadiums With Record Setting Performances- Carly Pearce Recruits Chris Stapleton For 'We Don’t Fight Anymore'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023

Latest News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert

Tool Announce North American Tour

Queens of the Stone Age Map Out The End is Nero Tour

Gov't Mule Release 'Made My Peace' Visualizer

311 Announce Fall Tour With AWOLNATION And Blame My Youth

Nita Strauss and Dorothy Are 'Victorious' With New Video

Epica Release 'Unleashed (Live at the AFAS Live)' Video

The Darkness Announce North American Dates of Permission To Land 20 Tour