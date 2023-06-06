Gov't Mule Release 'Made My Peace' Visualizer

(Division PR) As they prepare for the release of their 12th studio album, Peace...Like A River, this month, renowned GRAMMY-nominated band Gov't Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Warren Haynes, has issued one final tease with their new single "Made My Peace."

When writing the new song, Haynes - who recently performed at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday extravaganza and CMT Music Awards' Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute and is a featured player on Dolly Parton's forthcoming Rockstar album alongside Steven Tyler - drew on another rock-solid artist for inspiration: The Beatles.

Haynes sought to double-track his vocals the way John Lennon often did on Beatles and solo recordings and included a harmony slide guitar in the song's middle that was informed by George Harrison. "Made My Peace" also features a sweeping orchestral backdrop from The Kerhonkson Philharmonic.

Peace...Like A River, the follow-up to Gov't Mule's chart-topping, Grammy-nominated blues album, Heavy Load Blues, is a 12-song rock journey from the revered band that also includes guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton, and Celisse in addition to Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, the featured vocalists on the album's lead single "Dreaming Out Loud."

