Grand Funk Railroad Add Kid Rock Dates To Their Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour

Rock icons Grand Funk Railroad will be resuming their 2022 Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour tonight and have just announced a new run of dates with Kid Rock.

After a couple of weeks off, the band will be hitting the road again tonight (January 26th) with a show in Beaver Creek, CO and will also be part of Kid Rock's just announced Bad Reputation Tour this spring.

Don Brewer had this to say about once again sharing the stage with Kid Rock, "In August of 2021 we were invited by Bob (Kid Rock) to play a show with him at the Soaring Eagle Amphitheater in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan not far from our hometown of Flint. We were excited to play this show with Bob and everyone loved it. The show was a Michigan Rock Extravaganza!



"So when I got a call from Live Nation's Rick Franks telling me that 'Rock' wanted to have us (GFR) on some of his Bad Reputation 2022 Tour, we were happy to be part of it. I worked with Bob a few times when he was a guest on several Bob Seger shows and I was Seger's Tour Drummer. 'Rock' is a great singer and Entertainer and a great guy as well! This is going to be 'Some Kind Of Wonderful' for all. Don't miss it!"

See all of their upcoming dates below:

1/26 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center

1/27 Grand Junction, CO The Avalon Theatre

1/29 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Casino Resort

2/25 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

2/26 Minneapolis, MN Rock From The Heart

3/4 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Resort and Casino

3/11 Crockett, TX Crockett Civic Center

3/12 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center

3/19 Queen Creek , AZ Good Life Festival

3/24 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

4/1 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

4/2 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center

4/6 Evansville, IN Kid Rock's Special Guest at Ford Center

4/8 Omaha, NE Kid Rock's Special Guest at CHI Health Center Omaha

4/9 St. Paul, MN Kid Rock's Special Guest at Xcel Energy Center

4/15 Columbus, OH Kid Rock's Special Guest at Nationwide Arena

4/16 Grand Rapids, MI Kid Rock's Special Guest at Van Andel Arena

4/29 French Lick, IN French Lick Resort Casino

6/1 W. Palm Beach, FL Kid Rock's Special Guest at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/11 Tampa, FL Kid Rock's Special Guest at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/15 Atlanta, GA Kid Rock's Special Guest at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

6/17 Charlotte, NC Kid Rock's Special Guest at PNC Music Pavilion

6/18 Raleigh, NC Kid Rock's Special Guest at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/5 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

