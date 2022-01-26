Green Day Preview New Music

(hennemusic) Green Day have shared another behind the scenes video clip via social media that appears to include preview of some new music that the band is working on.
The band - who previously teased video from a studio in London, UK - have taken to Instagram with footage from a rehearsal room as they run through what appears to be a new tune, highlighted with Mike Dirnt spray painting "1972" on a wall.
The date reference links the social media posts by Green Day as they unveil a little more of the new track. The group recently released a live collection entitled "BBC Sessions" that includes performances from four appearances at the BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios between 1994 and 2001; the band's most recent full-length studio album is 2020's "Father of All...." See the post with the video clip here.
