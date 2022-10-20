Green Day Stream Rarity From Expanded Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming audio of a previously-unreleased demo of "You Irritate Me", as the first preview to a series of expanded 25th anniversary editions of their 1997 album, "Nimrod."

Due January 27 in 5-CD, 3-LP and digital sets, the 2023 release will include the original album, one disc of previously unreleased "Nimrod" demos, and a live set from Philadelphia recorded one month after the album was released.

The 14 track demos disc includes two unreleased Green Day tracks ("You Irritate Me" and "Tre Polka"), plus an unreleased cover of the classic Elvis Costello song "Allison".

The live album was recorded at The Electric Factory in Philadelphia on November 14, 1997, featuring a 20-song set that includes several songs from "Nimrod", plus fan favorites from their previous albums and singles.

"BIG anniversary!! Nimrod is 25 years old," says the group. "Already?? Where has the time gone?!"

