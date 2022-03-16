Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Two members of Greta Van Fleet have fallen ill, which has forced the band to postpone two shows this week on their current tour that features special guests Rival Sons.

Greta Van Fleet broke the news with the following, "We're heartbroken to share both Jake and Josh woke up ill this morning. While covid has been ruled out, after medical consultation, we unfortunately must reschedule tonight's show in Flint and tomorrow's show in Ypsilanti to the fall.

"The Flint show will now take place on September 13th and Ypsilanti on September 14th. All tickets from the re-scheduled shows will be honored and refunds will be available at point of purchase.

"This has been the most uplifting and magnificent start to tour, so we are

disappointed to make this announcement. We plan resume The Dreams In Gold 2022 Tour as scheduled in Huntington, WV on March 19th."

