Greta Van Fleet Forced To Postpone More Concerts As Josh Recovers

Greta Van Fleet has been forced to postpone four more if their concerts as their frontman Josh Kiszka continues to recover from a ruptured eardrum.

Kiszka ruptured his eardrum during a concert in Bangor on October 17th, which forced them to previously postpone Dreams In Gold 2022 Tour dates in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

They have now postponed shows this week in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento. Kiszka broke the news to fans via social media video. He said, "The last time I spoke with you, I had asked for your understanding; I was dealing with a ruptured eardrum.

"Unfortunately, while the eardrum continues to heal, it also has continued to cause me great deal of physical pain, which has made it very difficult to perform. I've been fighting through this for the last week now and I've been trying to push through each show.

"And I'm at the point where I think I need a period of time for more healing. Unfortunately, that means rescheduling the shows for the rest of this month, which kills me to do this, especially on such a short notice.

"I'm truly sorry to everyone in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento. This year has been an extremely humbling experience. I can't begin to thank all of you enough for your seemingly endless support and understanding.

"Again, I can't express how difficult this decision is to make, truly. I'm so, so grateful and appreciative of all the love and positivity that you all seem to have in boundless supply.

"This is a really disheartening setback. And I think when we're all finally together and we're celebrating in that spirit, I think all will be well and right."

